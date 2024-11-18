Premier League and England under-21s wonderkid linked with huge move to Juventus

Juventus are undergoing something of a mixed start to a new era at the club.

With Thiago Motta now in the Old Lady managerial hotseat, the Italian giants have won six and drawn six of their opening 12 Serie A fixtures, leaving them sixth.

In Europe, they have only lost one of their four Champions League games so far, with league phase fixtures against Aston Villa and Manchester City on the horizon. And Juventus now could be looking to England for their next potential superstar, as they aim to bolster their options in attack.

Juventus monitoring wonderkid Liam Delap ahead of potential big transfer

Delap has caught the eye at Ipswich Town (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fresh reports suggest that Juventus are closely monitoring Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, with club scouts watching the forward firsthand in recent weeks.

Delap, 21, has made a strong start to life in the Premier League after joining Town from Manchester City over the summer, scoring six top flight goals.

Kieran McKenna would be keen to hold onto Liam Delap as Town aim to survive in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The forward has also made his mark on the international scene in recent months, scoring on his England under-21s debut.

Some may be surprised to see Juventus linked with a player who had not played regularly in the top flight until this season. However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb, states that club officials see him as "being perfect for the role of deputy to (Serbian forward, Dusan) Vlahovic."

Although Delap was playing Championship football on loan at Hull City last year, he has adapted to the Premier League quickly, with his physicality and finishing ability proving vital to Ipswich's wider tactical approach.

Although Delap may have originally been considered one for the future, Juventus may look to accelerate the deal due to their lack of options in attack. Motta is currently without Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik, who is out with a long-term knee injury.

In FourFourTwo's opinion a move to Juventus, whilst appealing in theory, may come a little too soon in Delap's career if completed in January.

Delap has developed his game massively since leaving Manchester City, in no small part due to the fact he is getting regular game time on the pitch. Playing week-in and week-out for Hull and now at Ipswich, has given him the confidence needed to play at the highest level.

At only 21 years of age he has time on his side and doesn't need to rush another move, even to a club as big as Juventus. Returning to a bench role in Turin, as back-up to Vlahovic, would significantly reduce his minutes on the pitch.

This could harm the development of a player who, while clearly a top talent, is also still learning his trade.