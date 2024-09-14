Champions League fixtures: Every game of the league 2024/25 phase

The Champions League fixtures are out. You can almost hear the anthem, can't you?

After a long summer, it's finally back, with a new look and slightly remixed theme tune. 108 days on from last season’s final, the tournament proper gets underway on Tuesday with arguably the biggest change for the competition in over 30 years.

Although the format was tweaked in the intervening years, 1992 was the last time the finals underwent such a revamp – when the old European Cup was rebranded. 2024/25 marks the first year of the single league phase as the first round, replacing the traditional group stage.

This sees the 36 qualifiers competing in one single league – with the top eight heading straight to the round of 16, sides finishing between 9th and 24th entering a play-off round and lower place clubs eliminated. Each club will play eight games, against eight different opposition – four at home and four away. And they won't play the same teams home and away. Got it?

If it takes you a while to get your head around hopefully this will help – we’ve put together a full list below of all 144 league phase fixtures, announced the Saturday after draws, taking place between now and January 29 – the final matchday.

We also have the info you need for the Europa League fixtures and the Conference League fixtures, too. Let's go!

VIDEO How The New Champions League Format Actually Works

Champions League fixtures: Every 2024/25 league phase game

Champions League group phase: Matchday 1

City are facing Inter in a repeat of the 2023 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League Matchday 1 fixtures

Tuesday, September 17 2024

Young Boys 🇨🇭 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aston Villa

Juventus 🇮🇹 vs 🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 vs 🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb

Real Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇩🇪 VfB Stuttgart

Sporting CP 🇵🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Lille

Wednesday, September 18 2024

Sparta Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg

Bologna 🇮🇹 vs 🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇸🇰 Slovan Bratislava

Club Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇹 Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Girona

Thursday, September 19 2024

Feyenoord 🇳🇱 vs 🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen

Red Star Belgrade 🇷🇸 vs 🇵🇹 Benfica

Monaco 🇫🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Barcelona

Atalanta 🇮🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

Brest 🇫🇷 vs 🇦🇹 Sturm Graz

The standout fixture of matchday one comes on the opening night at San Siro. Milan, six-time winners of the competition host six-time champions Liverpool in a glamour tie.

The following night Manchester City host Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium – a repeat of the 2023 final in Istanbul. Also keep an eye out on Scottish champions Celtic who have a great chance of starting their campaign with maximum points, at home to Slovan Bratislava.

Champions League group phase: Matchday 2

Villa begin their campaign and Kane and co. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League Matchday 2 fixtures

Tuesday, October 1 2024

Red Bull Salzburg 🇦🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Brest

VfB Stuttgart 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇿 Sparta Prague

Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Milan

Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic

Barcelona 🇪🇸 vs 🇨🇭 Young Boys

Inter Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade

PSV Eindhoven 🇳🇱 vs 🇵🇹 Sporting CP

Slovan Bratislava 🇸🇰 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

Wednesday, October 2 2024

Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦 vs 🇮🇹 Atalanta

Girona 🇪🇸 vs 🇳🇱 Feyenoord

Aston Villa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 vs 🇫🇷 Monaco

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇹 Bologna

Lille 🇫🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Real Madrid

RB Leipzig 🇩🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Juventus

Sturm Graz 🇦🇹 vs 🇧🇪 Club Brugge

Benfica 🇵🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen have a potentially league-defining fixture on matchday two, the German champions hosting Milan. An all-Iberian clash between Benfica and Atletico Madrid is one to watch out for, while Girona will host a Champions League fixture for the first time when they face Feyenoord.

The second round of games also sees Aston Villa welcome back top-tier European football to Villa Park. They have the small task of welcoming Bayern Munich.

Champions League group phase: Matchday 3

Real Madrid face Dortmund once more (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League Matchday 3 fixtures

Tuesday, October 22 2024

Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🇧🇪 Club Brugge

Monaco 🇫🇷 vs 🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade

Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk

Aston Villa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇹 Bologna

Girona 🇪🇸 vs 🇸🇰 Slovan Bratislava

Juventus 🇮🇹 vs 🇩🇪 VfB Stuttgart

Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷 vs 🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

Sturm Graz 🇦🇹 vs 🇵🇹 Sporting CP

Wednesday, October 23 2024

Atalanta 🇮🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic

Brest 🇫🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇫🇷 Lille

Young Boys 🇨🇭 vs 🇮🇹 Inter Milan

Barcelona 🇪🇸 vs 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

Red Bull Salzburg 🇦🇹 vs 🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇨🇿 Sparta Prague

RB Leipzig 🇩🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

Benfica 🇵🇹 vs 🇳🇱 Feyenoord

Only one place to start on Matchday 3. Real Madrid (and a certain Jude Bellingham) are facing Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of last season's final.

Liverpool face fellow top-seeds for the first time when they travel to the Red Bull Arena to face RB Leipzig. PSV Eindhoven will be hoping to shock Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain when they travel to the French capital.

Champions League group phase: Matchday 4

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield in November (Image credit: Alamy)

Champions League Matchday 4 fixtures

Tuesday, November 5 2024

PSV Eindhoven 🇳🇱 vs 🇪🇸 Girona

Slovan Bratislava 🇸🇰 vs 🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb

Bologna 🇮🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Monaco

Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪 vs 🇦🇹 Sturm Graz

Celtic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen

Lille 🇫🇷 vs 🇮🇹 Juventus

Real Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇮🇹 Milan

Sporting CP 🇵🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

Wednesday, November 6 2024

Club Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aston Villa

Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦 vs 🇨🇭 Young Boys

Sparta Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇫🇷 Brest

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Benfica

Inter Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

Feyenoord 🇳🇱 vs 🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg

Red Star Belgrade 🇷🇸 vs 🇪🇸 Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

VfB Stuttgart 🇩🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Atalanta

The midway point of the league phase sees Manchester City travel to Sporting and Xabi Alonso return to Anfield as Liverpool take on Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal also face a tough task when they travel to San Siro to face Inter. The Gunners will be looking to channel the spirit of 2002 when Thierry Henry and Robert Pires ran riot in a 5-1 thrashing. By this stage the league table will be taking shape.

Champions League group phase: Matchday 5

We'll likely know how Celtic's campaign is shaping up by late November (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League Matchday 5 fixtures

Tuesday, November 26 2024

Sparta Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

Slovan Bratislava 🇸🇰 vs 🇮🇹 Milan

Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 vs 🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 🇨🇭 vs 🇮🇹 Atalanta

Barcelona 🇪🇸 vs 🇫🇷 Brest

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇳🇱 Feyenoord

Sporting CP 🇵🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

Wednesday, November 27 2024

Red Star Belgrade 🇷🇸 vs 🇩🇪 VfB Stuttgart

Sturm Graz 🇦🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Girona

Monaco 🇫🇷 vs 🇵🇹 Benfica

Aston Villa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇹 Juventus

Bologna 🇮🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Lille

Celtic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇧🇪 Club Brugge

Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 vs 🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇪🇸 Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven 🇳🇱 vs 🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk

On paper matchday five probably looks the best round of games. It also could make or break Celtic's Champions League campaign. The Bhoys host Club Brugge under the lights at Celtic Park – a win may be required if they are serious about reaching the knock-out stage.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa will be reunited with Douglas Luiz as they host Italian giants Juventus. Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield in another heavyweight bout, while French dark horses Brest travel to Barcelona.

Champions League group phase: Matchday 6

Super Cup replay, anyone? (Image credit: Alamy)

Champions League Matchday 6 fixtures

Tuesday, December 10 2024

Girona 🇪🇸 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic

Atalanta 🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Inter Milan

Club Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Sporting CP

Red Bull Salzburg 🇦🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦 vs 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig 🇩🇪 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aston Villa

Brest 🇫🇷 vs 🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

Wednesday, December 11 2024

Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇸🇰 Slovan Bratislava

Lille 🇫🇷 vs 🇦🇹 Sturm Graz

Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade

Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇫🇷 Monaco

Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪 vs 🇪🇸 Barcelona

Feyenoord 🇳🇱 vs 🇨🇿 Sparta Prague

Juventus 🇮🇹 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

Benfica 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇹 Bologna

VfB Stuttgart 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇭 Young Boys

The final set of games before the New Year sees Atalanta host holders Real Madrid in Bergamo. Fellow Serie A side Bologna also face a potentially decisive night, when they travel to Benfica on the Wednesday.

Should they still need to make sure of a top eight finish, Manchester City have a tricky assignment, away to Juventus in Turin.

Champions League group phase: Matchday 7

PSG head to Manchester come January for a titanic clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Champions League Matchday 7 fixtures

Tuesday, January 21 2024

Monaco 🇫🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aston Villa

Atalanta 🇮🇹 vs 🇦🇹 Sturm Graz

Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇩🇪 Bayer Leverkusen

Bologna 🇮🇹 vs 🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge 🇧🇪 vs 🇮🇹 Juventus

Red Star Belgrade 🇷🇸 vs 🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇫🇷 Lille

Slovan Bratislava 🇸🇰 vs 🇩🇪 VfB Stuttgart

Benfica 🇵🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Barcelona

Wednesday, January 22 2024

Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦 vs 🇫🇷 Brest

RB Leipzig 🇩🇪 vs 🇵🇹 Sporting CP

Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Girona

Sparta Prague 🇨🇿 vs 🇮🇹 Inter Milan

Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb

Celtic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 vs 🇨🇭 Young Boys

Feyenoord 🇳🇱 vs 🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

Real Madrid 🇪🇸 vs 🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg

The penultimate round of games features a standout tie with PSG hosting Manchester City. Atletico Madrid welcome Europa League runners-up Leverkusen to the Metropolitano Stadium, while Liverpool's final home game of the league phase sees Lille head to Anfield.

Champions League group phase: Matchday 8

Mikel Arteta returns to Catalonia come January (Image credit: Alamy)

Champions League Matchday 8 fixtures

Monday, January 29 2024

Aston Villa 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic

Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪 vs 🇨🇿 Sparta Prague

Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪 vs 🇺🇦 Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys 🇨🇭 vs 🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade

Barcelona 🇪🇸 vs 🇮🇹 Atalanta

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 vs 🇸🇰 Slovan Bratislava

Inter Milan 🇮🇹 vs 🇫🇷 Monaco

Red Bull Salzburg 🇦🇹 vs 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

Girona 🇪🇸 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷 vs 🇮🇹 Milan

Juventus 🇮🇹 vs 🇵🇹 Benfica

Lille 🇫🇷 vs 🇳🇱 Feyenoord

Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇧🇪 Club Brugge

PSV Eindhoven 🇳🇱 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

Sturm Graz 🇦🇹 vs 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

Sporting CP 🇵🇹 vs 🇮🇹 Bologna

Brest 🇫🇷 vs 🇪🇸 Real Madrid

VfB Stuttgart 🇩🇪 vs 🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

The final round of fixtures sees all 18 matches kick-off at 8pm (UK time) on the same night, January 29, 2025. A 'battle of Britain' at Villa Park could prove the highlight where Aston Villa welcome Celtic. Expect the atmosphere to be electrically charged if both sides need points to stay in the tournament.

Tournament debutants Girona will conclude their first league campaign by welcoming Arsenal, while a mouth-watering tie sees Juventus take on Benfica in Turin. Liverpool will hope to have a top-eight finish secured before their final game, a tricky looking trip to Eindhoven to play PSV.

Frequently asked questions

How does the knockout stage of the new Champions League work?

Although the tournament will have a familiar format from the round of 16 onwards, there is one other major new feature for the tournament.

This is the preliminary round, what UEFA officially calls the knockout phase play-off round. Teams who finish from 9th to 24h in the final table from the league phase will enter this round, needing to win their tie to reach the last 16.

This round will be seeded. So it is beneficial to finish from 9th-16th, as you’ll then be guaranteed to play a team that finished between 17th and 24th – as well as getting the all-important second leg at home.

The eight winning teams from the play-off round join the top eight from the league phase in the last 16, those ties taking place at the beginning of March.

From then on, it’s as you were. UEFA have also yet to reintroduce the away goals rule. If ties finish level on aggregate after two legs, extra-time and, if needed, a penalty shootout will take place.

Why are there fixtures on Thursday September 19?

As the TNT Sports anthem has proudly declared in recent years, “THURSDAY NIGHTS, ARE EUROPA NIGHTS.”

Except this year, on September 19, they aren’t. This date will see Champions League football played on a Thursday night for the very first time (not including qualifying)

To give the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League their own space, each competition will get their own designated ‘exclusive week’ during the league phases.

The other two tournaments won’t play fixtures during these weeks. The Champions League’s exclusive week is the opening week of the competition.

As a result UEFA have split the opening matchday across three nights, 17, 18 and 19 of September. With no Europa or Conference football taking place that week, Thursday night will, temporarily, become a Champions League night.

Why did UEFA change the Champions League into a league phase?

Officially, UEFA say the new league format will “involve more European teams in each competition and will allow fans to not only see more top European matches but also to see those matches take place earlier in the competition.”

That is true we do get more variety of the top sides facing each other. For example, Liverpool play, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig in the league phase.

Under the old group stage format, the Reds would have only met one of Milan or Leverkusen and played them twice.

UEFA also insist that every game now counts, whereas the old group stage often featured plenty of dead rubbers on matchday six.

Realistically the increase in jeopardy UEFA are seeking, can only be proven once the tournament plays out. It is still hard to see how the top seeds are in any real danger of not reaching the last 16 – at worst they’ll have to get through an extra play-off tie.

As ever in modern football money is the real driving factor. An increase in matchdays and more guaranteed games means a bigger financial pot overall.

UEFA will hope this is enough to keep the perpetual shadow of the European Super League at bay.