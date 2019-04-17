Premier League clubs on alert as French star's contract situation deemed 'impossible'

In a report by the Mirror, Tuchel is quoted as saying Rabiot's contract situation is "impossible" when discussing his possible involvement in future.

"Maybe we'll take some young players," said the German. "We've considered some to join training, that's what we're going to see after."

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with the 24-year-old Rabiot, who will leave the Parc des Princes on a free transfer this summer.

The central midfielder has supposedly been courted by a number of Europe's top clubs, and it was initially believed that an agreement was already in place with Barcelona.

However, the Catalans' acquisition of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax has decreased the likelihood of a move for the Rabiot.

Rabiot hasn't played for PSG since December last year, having been outcast at the club as a result of his tumultuous contract situation.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new midfielder with Ander Herrera believed to be on his way to Paris.

Tuchel did not comment on Herrera directly but gave information on his approach to the summer window.

"I know the positions and profile I want exactly," he said. "For now we have to see if it's possible to make them happen."

