Premier League eyes technology by 2012

Although its introduction would need to be sanctioned by FIFA, world football's governing body, Scudamore told MPs on Wednesday the system could be in place in just over a year's time.

Writing in the Premier League's review of the season, which was distributed to MPs on Wednesday, Scudamore said he wanted to use the Premier League's position to increase standards on and off the pitch.

"The whole point of the game is about scoring goals. Players strain every sinew to either create or deny them, fans shout themselves hoarse exhorting their teams to score them, managers' and players' careers can be defined by them," Scudamore wrote.

"The technology is available, it is the fairness that is important and the Premier League would introduce it tomorrow if it could. Now FIFA is constructively engaged we are hopeful the 2012/13 season is a realistic aim."

Although FIFA President Sepp Blatter has been a long-time opponent of goal-line technology, he agreed to re-open trials after last year's World Cup when a legal goal scored by Frank Lampard for England against Germany, when the ball was clearly over the line, was not given.

The International Football Association Board, the game's law-making body, is continuing with private trials of goal-line technology and is due to report back next March.

Scudamore sent the review to parliamentarians before the publication of a report into football governance following an inquiry by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The report's findings are due to be published later this month.