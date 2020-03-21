The Premier League goals so quick that washing your hands takes longer

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, the NHS has been asking people to follow handwashing guidelines to help prevent contamination.

It is recommended we wash for 20 seconds while singing ‘Happy Birthday’ twice to get the job done.

But here, the PA news agency looks back on the Premier League’s 10 fastest goals – none of which would see you through a single trip to the bathroom sink.

Shane Long, 07.69 seconds

Watford v Southampton – April 23, 2019

Shane Long currently holds the record for the fastest goal in a Premier League game. (Adam Davy/PA)

Long’s goal came so quickly he could have scored again and still had time to dry his hands after his 20-second wash.

The Republic of Ireland striker’s feat was all the more surprising given Watford kicked off, Long showing his predatory instincts to close down Craig Cathcart’s attempted long-ball and coolly finish off the chance – the Hornets would secure a point as Andre Gray’s goal in the last-minute earned them a 1-1 draw.

Ledley King, 09.82 seconds

Bradford v Tottenham – December 9, 2000

Ledley King would score 15 goals during his career. (Tom Hevezi/PA)

King had owned the record for the fastest Premier League goal for almost a decade, the Tottenham defender’s first-ever goal in professional football writing the England international a place in the record books.

After taking kick-off along with Steffan Freund, King ambled forward and picked up the ball outside the box before seeing his long-range effort deflected past the helpless Matt Clarke – the game would finish 3-3 following a late Benito Carbone equaliser for the hosts.

Alan Shearer, 10.52 seconds

Newcastle v Manchester City – January 18, 2003

Alan Shearer remains the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer – but his quickest effort came against Man City.

Shearer’s prompt strike was the first on the list to come in a winning effort as Newcastle would go on to win 2-0 at St James’ Park.

The prolific forward sensed a chance to pounce and closed down on City goalkeeper Carlo Nash as the ball was worked back to him from kick-off, a heavy touch from Nash allowing Shearer to block and turn home into an open goal.

Christian Eriksen, 10.54 seconds

Tottenham v Manchester United – January 31, 2018

Eriksen and his Tottenham team-mates opened the scoring against Manchester United without their opponents touching the ball. (John Walton/PA)

Eriksen’s was arguably the quickest of the goals included here that did not require a helping hand from the opposition.

The Denmark international tucked away at the end of a move which came from kick-off, without a United player touching the ball. Jan Vertonghen’s raking pass was nodded down by Harry Kane into the path of Dele Alli, who teed up Eriksen to send Wembley into raptures as Spurs eventually ran out 2-0 winners.

Mark Viduka, 11.90 seconds

Charlton v Leeds – March 17, 2001

Mark Viduka’s rapid goal against Charlton came towards the end of a fine first season at Leeds. (David Davies/PA)

Viduka’s strike at the Valley had similar undertones to Eriksen’s effort almost 17 years later as he gave the visitors the lead in a game Leeds would go on to win 2-1.

Ian Harte played the ball forward and Alan Smith’s flick was controlled and finished with aplomb by Viduka, with Smith then grabbing the winner within a minute of the start of the second-half.

Dwight Yorke, 12.16 seconds

Coventry v Aston Villa – September 30, 1995

Dwight Yorke enjoyed a fine goalscoring record during his years at Aston Villa. (PA Archive)

A good way to silence your nearby rivals is to grab an early goal, and Trinidad and Tobago forward Yorke certainly followed that old adage.

Mark Draper set Ian Taylor away down the right flank and his cross was headed home by Yorke, much to the chagrin of the Highfield Road faithful, who ended up seeing their team lose 3-0.

Chris Sutton, 12.94 seconds

Everton v Blackburn – April 1, 1995

Chris Sutton weighed in with 15 goals as he helped Blackburn win the 1994/95 Premier League title. (John GIles/PA)

Closing in on the Premier League title, Blackburn made quick work of taking the upper-hand at Goodison Park on their way to a 2-1 win.

Sutton headed down a long ball – becoming a theme in these early goals now – into the path of Shearer, who repaid the favour to allow Sutton to steer home past Neville Southall. Shearer added the second with just seven minutes gone as Kenny Dalglish’s men got the job done.

Kevin Nolan, 13.48 seconds

Blackburn v Bolton – January 10, 2004

Only Kevin Davies has scored more Premier League goals for Bolton than Kevin Nolan’s tally of 39. (Nick Potts/PA)

Nolan’s effort came in the most thrilling of games on this list as the Bolton skipper opened the scoring in a derby which the visitors would go on to win 4-3.

This time the long ball forward was poorly defended – Martin Taylor allowing Kevin Davies to reach it before it drifted out of playing and toeing it into Nolan, who finished well. Blackburn responded and raced into a 3-1 lead only for Sam Allardyce’s side to fight back, Nolan scoring the fourth, and decisive, goal with 12 minutes remaining.

James Beattie, 13.52 seconds

Chelsea v Southampton – August 28, 2004

James Beattie earned a reputation for scoring stunning goals, including his early effort against Chelsea. (Neil Munns/PA)

Beattie’s effort would win the award for best goal among these 10 contenders, the Saints hitman looping a fine long-range volley over Petr Cech to put the visitors ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his fine start, Beattie would go on to endure a difficult afternoon as his unfortunate own goal drew Chelsea level before a Frank Lampard penalty earned the Blues a 2-1 win.

Asmir Begovic, 13.61 seconds

Stoke v Southampton – November 2, 2013

Asmir Begovic became the fifth goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal. (PA Wire)

If Beattie’s goal was the best of the bunch, the one scored against Southampton by Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is certainly the most bizarre.

After Southampton kicked off, James Ward-Prowse lost possession and the ball was played back to Begovic, whose long hoof forward was allowed to bounce between Dejan Lovren and Jose Fonte and over the head of Artur Boruc.

Begovic’s celebrations were muted by apparent embarrassment but Southampton would end up leaving the Potteries with a 1-1 draw as Jay Rodriguez levelled before half-time.