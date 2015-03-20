Premier League Preview: QPR v Everton

Everton were beaten 5-2 by Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, resulting in a 6-4 aggregate defeat, and head to Loftus Road just six points above the Premier League's bottom three.

Martinez's men's 3-0 victory over Newcastle United last Sunday was only their second top-flight win in 2015, and the Spaniard has targeted another three points against second-bottom QPR.

"It [the European exit] simplifies the objective," said Martinez. "We are really, really disappointed but extremely proud of the fans we had there and experiences we created.

"We will be fully focused on the nine games we have left and we have got to be ready for Loftus Road.

"We see these nine games as nine finals and we need as many points as we can get."

While Everton are nervously looking over their shoulder as the season nears its climax, QPR are desperately trying to escape from trouble.

A run of just one win in their last 12 Premier League outings leaves Chris Ramsey's side four points from safety.

And Ramsey expects another tough game on Sunday.

"We need to get back on the horse to give our fans something to shout about," said the Rangers boss.

"We know we're coming up against a good side in Everton. The quality of their players and manager is right up there.

"[But] We don't think about the other team. We'll prepare best we can and not think about Everton's preparation."

Rio Ferdinand could return for QPR after missing last weekend's defeat to Crystal Palace through illness, but Mauricio Isla (knee) and Darnell Furlong (calf) are both doubts.

Everton have no new injury worries after coming through their trip to Kiev unscathed, but Bryan Oviedo (hamstring), Steven Pienaar and Tony Hibbert (both knee) are still out and Gareth Barry is suspended.