Premier League Preview: Swansea v West Ham

Ivory Coast striker Bony is expected to complete a move to Premier League champions Manchester City for a reported fee of £30million.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at the Liberty Stadium from Vitesse in 2013 and ended 2014 as the top scorer in the Premier League for the calendar year.

Bony has jetted off to represent his country in the Africa Cup of Nations and looks to have played his last game for the Welsh club.

Swansea manager Garry Monk said at a press conference on Thursday that he had no hard feelings towards his leading scorer as he prepared his side for the visit of West Ham.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was sent off as Sam Allardyce's high-fliers beat Swansea 3-1 at Upton Park last month after Bony opened the scoring and Monk wants his side to atone for that defeat this weekend.

He said: "I felt disappointed that day because we didn't reach the levels we have set this season.

"We were up against a very good side, but we didn't use our strengths. Hopefully we can do that a lot better on Saturday and get a positive result.

"I think they [West Ham] have done very well this season. I watched them against Everton on Tuesday [in an FA Cup third-round tie that finished 1-1] and they played some excellent football.

"They have scored some good goals and have a strong team with a great squad of players."

Andy Carroll scored twice for the London club in the reverse fixture and Monk is wary of the threat posed by the powerful striker, who is set to return after missing the trip to Everton with a foot injury.

The Swansea boss said: "He [Carroll] has done well against us. We have to deal with that and stop the source as well. Hopefully we can implement that into the game on Saturday and the players are understanding a lot more about those situations."

Bafetimbi Gomis is expected to lead the line for Monk's men in the absence of Bony and the Frenchman comes into the game on the back of scoring twice in a 6-2 FA Cup third round thrashing of Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

New signings Nelson Oliveira and Matt Grimes are in contention to make their debuts for Swansea, who occupy ninth place and can move level on points with their opponents with a win on Saturday.

Winger Jefferson Montero will play no part as he remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Ki Sung-Yueng is on Asian Cup duty with South Korea.

Allardyce will be hoping influential midfielder Alex Song, who retired from international football this week, recovers from illness.