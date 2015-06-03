Premier League's top four paid almost £100m each

Premier League champions Chelsea were paid close to £100million through the distribution of broadcast and commercial rights money in 2014-15.

The Stamford Bridge club received a total of £98,999,554, made up of the overseas television and central commercial rights, as well as merit payments, facility fees and the equal share of £21,968, 793 handed out to all clubs.

The other clubs to finish in the top four - Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United - also received in excess of £95m while sixth-placed Liverpool earned a £92m payment.

Chelsea received £24,897,960 as a merit payment for finishing top of the league while, by contrast, bottom side QPR were paid £1,244,898.

QPR's total received stood at more than £64m, while the fall of fellow relegated sides Burnley and Hull City will be broken somewhat by respective £65m and £66m windfalls.

In total, the 20 Premier League clubs were given £1.605billion by a ratio of 1.53:1 between the top and bottom clubs, the most equitable distribution across European football's major leagues.

These figures are certain to rise over the next couple of years, when the record Premier League television deal kicks in for the 2016-17 campaign.