Prescot Cables now crowdfunding for replacement fence after over-zealous celebrations

The Evo-Stik Northern League Division One North side surprised National League outfit Southport on Tuesday night by beating them 2-0 to win the Liverpool Senior Cup.

The home fans piled forwards to celebrate with the players, and the fence collapsed.

It all goes off when Cables score! pic.twitter.com/IYJ6H7cmGp

— Sue (@nevs44) April 25, 2017

Now, though, the club are appealing for fans to dig deep to contribute towards a sparkling new one.

The club said on their fundraising page: "We have surveyed the condition of the perimeter fencing around the pitch and we have concluded that we need to carry out replacement works to 50% of the fence, as well as some other works to barriers in the main stand.

"We are a Community Interest Company that is run solely by volunteers for the benefit of the local community.

"Funds at our level are extremely tight and fundraising is our biggest hope of raising the capital needed to carry our these vital repairs."

They're 66% away from hitting their £2,000 target at the time of writing. Click here if you wish to donate.

