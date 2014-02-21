Pressure on Newcastle, claims Villa boss Lambert

Both sides have won just one of their last five Premier League games, with Newcastle having failed to win or score at home in the top flight since Boxing Day.

Despite Villa sitting just four points off safety in 12th, Lambert feels Alan Pardew's side will shoulder much of the pressure on Saturday as the hosts.

"I think the expectation levels will be on Newcastle with the crowd and the club that it is," he said on Friday.

"They've been beaten pretty heavily in their last few home games which isn't like them, because they've been pretty consistent.

"Alan's done a great job there and it'll be a tough game. But we also know that if you can get on the front foot, the crowd might become edgy."

Villa have not win at St James' Park since April 2005 - a game that saw the visitors cruise to a 3-0 victory as Newcastle finished the game with eight men.

Lambert's side may see this weekend's trip as an ideal opportunity to end that run, having picked up 17 of their 28 points on the road this season.

However, the Scot argued: "I'm not so sure it's a good time to go there.

"It's always a tough game there. Always. We're playing very well away from home, I think we've picked up 17 points away, which is an incredible amount.

"We know we can cause trouble there. We've got to get that crowd against them and if we can do that, then we've got a chance."