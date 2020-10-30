Pressure on Chiefs not Pirates in Soweto derby - Zinnbauer

Despite failing to pick up a win in their opening two league games of the season, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes that the pressure is on their rivals Kazier Chiefs ahead of the Soweto derby double header in the MTN8.

The Soweto giants will do battle at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday in the first of the back-to-back semi-final fixtures of this year’s MTN8.

The Sea Robbers beat Cape Town City 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the competition in their first game of the season, but followed that up with back-to-back 1-1 draws in the DStv against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC respectively.

Chiefs edged Maritzburg United in their MTN8 quarter, winning 2-1 on the day, before an opening day 3-0 humbling against Mamelodi Sundowns was followed up with a 1-0 win over Chippa United.

Speaking in the build up to the game, Zinnbauer insisted the pressure is not on his team.

“I know Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad; they have a very good coach. He wins titles (and) he was in the last season at Wits. He was always running for the titles. The squad (Chiefs) has improved (although) they don’t have new players (and) playing with the same players as last season, and we know it,” said Zinnbauer, speaking to the media in a press conference.

“We are not the favourites, we have no pressure, Kaizer Chiefs have the pressure in this game but we do our best, we have to win the game it’s important for us it’s the derby and it’s a big chance you can win a cup,” the German coach said, adding that the club’s new signings are still adapting to the Bucs way of playing.