Process to pick Moyes 'perfect' - Ferguson

Former manager Alex Ferguson maintains Manchester United's process to replace him with David Moyes was "perfect".

Ferguson ended his 26-year tenure with United at the end of the 2012-13 Premier League season, with then-Everton manager Moyes revealed as his successor a day later.

While Moyes would not last a season in charge of United, Ferguson remains convinced his fellow Scot was the right choice.

"Once I'd conveyed it [his decision to retire] to the Glazers, then the process started of looking for successors," Ferguson said at his book launch on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

"We chose David Moyes. He had been consistent in his job at Everton, had a good spell there - 11 years and showed appetite. No one knew apart from the Glazers, David Gill and myself.

"When we appointed him, the press were enthusiastic for a British manager. Unfortunately, somehow it didn't work out for David. The process was perfect. It was a good process."

Moyes would win just 27 of 51 games in charge of United before being sacked 10 months into his six-year contract.

The 52-year-old is now coach of Real Sociedad and led them to a 12th-place finish in the 2014-15 La Liga season.