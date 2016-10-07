Promes hails much-needed Netherlands win over Belarus

Netherlands' two-goal hero Quincy Promes feels the 4-1 win over Belarus will do wonders for confidence ahead of Monday's World Cup qualifying showdown against France.

Spartak Moscow forward Promes scored twice - his first at senior international level - while Davy Klaassen and Vincent Janssen added further strikes in a comfortable Group A victory in Rotterdam on Friday.

With key man Arjen Robben absent and Wesley Sneijder hobbling off, Promes admitted the Netherlands' squad players needed to prove their credentials.

"We needed this," he was quoted by De Telegraaf. "Wesley Sneijder is not fully fit, Arjen Robben is not here, so then it's time for other players to rise up.

"Davy Klaassen scored a pretty goal, Vincent Janssen scored a splendid goal. We have confidence now and must ensure that we stand up against France on Monday."

Promes thinks breaking his international duck has been a long time coming.

"It's good that I scored two," he said.

"It was a much-discussed issue that I had not scored for the Dutch national team, and I'm happy that I have seen it end."