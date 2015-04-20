PSG and Chelsea have bid for Dybala, claims agent
Palermo's sought-after striker Paulo Dybala has been the subject of bids of around £30 million from both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the player's agent.
Dybala has enjoyed an impressive Serie A season, netting 13 times in 30 appearances to help Palermo to mid-table.
Those performances have reportedly attracted the attention of clubs around Europe including the likes of Juventus and Arsenal and Dybala's agent, Gustavo Mascardi, says Chelsea and PSG have formally registered their interest.
"Paris Saint-Germain have already come forward with an offer of about £32.4m and Chelsea had already reached £28.8m," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"We're now at the stage where the price cannot be lower than €50m (£36m).
"Paulo is in no hurry and will take his decision calmly."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.