PSG blow Ligue 1 away as Bayern set new records: The best team stats from Europe's top five leagues

A thrilling campaign is now at an end with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Leicester City and Paris Saint-Germain crowned champions in Europe's top five leagues.

PSG were at their record-breaking best in France, while Pep Guardiola bowed out of Bayern with another title and Barcelona held off stern challenges from Real and Atletico Madrid.

With the dust settling on the 2015-16 season across Europe's major leagues, we take a look at the best team stats with the help of data provided by Opta.

112 - Barcelona were the top scorers across Europe, smashing in 112 Liga goals. Their season included three 6-0 wins and a late-season 8-0 thrashing of Deportivo La Coruna. Luis Suarez was their biggest contributor with 40 strikes.

27,302 - Paris Saint-Germain were Europe's pass-masters, with a top number of passes (27,302) and highest passing accuracy (89.4%) helping them to a leading tally of wins (30) and a Ligue 1-record tally of 96 points.

24 - Atletico Madrid kept an astonishing 24 clean sheets this term, but it was not enough to pip Real Madrid and Barca in La Liga. Bayern Munich's 20 clean sheets mean, like Atletico they were only breached in 14 games this season, while their record of 17 goals conceded was Europe's best - and a Bundesliga record.

83 - Troyes endured a miserable season after Ligue 2 promotion. A clean sheet in their opening game was not a sign of things to come as 83 goals were rained in against them. A run of seven defeats in sequence across February, March and April featured a 9-0 mauling by PSG.

10 - Juventus kept 10 consecutive clean sheets between January and March on their way to a fifth Scudetto, a new Serie A record.

12 - Arsenal were the first team in 12 Premier League seasons to be top at the end of January and not win the title.

0 - Sevilla failed to win a game away from home all season, the first time a team had done so in La Liga since Murcia in 2003-04.

711 - Real Madrid's failure to win La Liga was not for the want of trying, their 711 shots on goal were more than any side in Europe's major leagues managed.

80+ - For the first time in Serie A history, three sides finished on more than 80 points as Roma and Napoli just failed to hunt down Juventus.

38 - Leicester City's stunning season ended in Premier League glory - they were England's first first-time top-flight champions since Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest, who went on to dominate Europe with back-to-back European Cup wins. Could the Foxes replicate their domestic success further afield?