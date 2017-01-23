PSG interested in Guedes, confirms Emery

Goncalo Guedes is a target for Paris Saint-Germain, head coach Unai Emery has confirmed.

Reports have claimed PSG are in pole position to sign Benfica winger Guedes, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Monaco.

Emery confirmed that Guedes - who has scored seven goals in 27 appearances this season - is a player of interest, praising the Portugal international's quality.

"All good players are of interest to PSG and Guedes is one," Emery said ahead of PSG's Coupe de la Ligue semi-final away to Bordeaux.

"We are working on him and one we have the opportunity to sign.

"He is a good player, capable of playing wide or in the middle. He is a player of the future who is going to grow a lot."

PSG face a big week with the clash with Bordeaux swiftly followed by the visit of Monaco in Ligue 1, but Emery insisted his side are not thinking about facing the league leaders.

"The most important thing is Tuesday - this is the last step towards the final," he said.

"PSG has won this competition six times and Bordeaux also like the Coupe de la Ligue, winning it three times. They will give all their strength.

"We have won it for the last three years and we must work to win all the titles. Our responsibility is to think only of Bordeaux and the players have been made very aware of this."