PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw

Holders Paris Saint-Germain have been drawn away to third-tier US Avranches in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

PSG defeated Ligue 2 club Niort on Wednesday and their reward is a last eight tie at Avranches, who caused an upset by beating Strasbourg from the league above them 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

After defeating Marseille 4-3 in extra time, Ligue 1 leaders Monaco will be at home to either Lille or fourth-tier Bergerac, with those two sides playing in the final last-16 clash on Thursday.

That means PSG and Monaco, who will meet in the Coupe de la Ligue final and remain in with a chance of winning a domestic treble, are kept apart.

The other fourth-tier side in the competition, EFC Frejus Saint-Raphael, are rewarded for their upset win over Auxerre with a home tie against top-flight club Guingamp.

There is an all-Ligue 1 fixture in the other quarter-final, with Angers playing at home to Bordeaux.



PSG are holders and aiming for a third consecutive victory in the competition, a success which would give them the outright record with 11 overall wins. They presently sit level with Marseille on 10.



Coupe de France quarter-final draw:

Angers v Bordeaux

US Avranches v PSG

Monaco v Bergerac or Lille

EFC Frejus Saint-Raphael v Guingamp