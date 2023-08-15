PSG star could retire in his 20s, with French club unsure if he even wants to play football anymore: report

PSG are wondering whether one of their players will quit football before the age of 30, as their overhaul continues.

That's according to one report that suggests that playing for the French champions has left one star contemplating a change of career entirely, as Paris Saint-Germain continue their intriguing squad rebuild. Neymar is the latest to leave, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropping his iconic 'Here we go' tweet for the Brazilian's move to the Saudi Pro League.

The sport's world-record signing follows Lionel Messi out of the European game at just 31 years old. Veteran defender Sergio Ramos has also left on a free transfer, while Kylian Mbappe's future is still uncertain.

Neymar is the latest big-name Paris Saint-Germain departure (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Now, German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung have touted that Julian Draxler will be next to call time on his Parisian stint, six and a half years after moving from Wolfsburg.

Draxler was just 23 when he completed the move, becoming a big-name PSG star at a time when Arsenal were seemingly continually linked with his services. Mere months later, the club signed Mbappe and Neymar – but Draxler has remained on the fringes and spent last season on loan in Lisbon with Benfica.

With the German's contract still with a year to run though, there are limited options for his next transfer. Patrick Kluivert-managed Adana Demirspor and MKE Ankaragucu are both said to be interested in Draxler, along with Saudi side Al-Fateh, coached by Slavan Bilic.

According to the report though, some at PSG are wondering whether the former World Cup winner actually wants to continue playing football, suggesting he could retire at just 29 years.

Julian Draxler has managed just 131 PSG appearances in six years (Image credit: PA)

Interestingly, there is precedent for 2014 World Cup winners to step away from top-level football early. Andre Schurrle hung up his boots at 29 too, days after he and Borussia Dortmund mutually agreed to terminate his contract – while Kevin Grosskreutz left the Bundesliga at 28 to play in Germany's lower tiers following a bar fight while at Stuttgart, claiming, “I don’t want anything to do with football for the time being,” in a news conference after his contract was terminated at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Transfermarkt value Draxler to be worth €6 million.

