Neymar set for sensational Saudi transfer as deal for Brazilian star reaches 'final stages'

Neymar appears poised to leave PSG for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, with a transfer said to be close to completion.

Al-Hilal tried to lure Kylian Mbappe to the Middle East with a world-record €300m bid last month, having also tried and failed to sign Lionel Messi after his departure from PSG.

Mbappe had no interest in such a move and now looks set to stay with the Ligue 1 champions for another season, but Neymar's time in Paris looks to be over.

Has Neymar played his last game for PSG? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Neymar is "advancing to the final stages" and the 31-year-old is "tempted" by Al-Hilal's offer.

The fee offered for Neymar is unknown, but Transfermarkt currently value the former Barcelona man – who has two years left to run on his PSG contract – at €60m.

This summer has seen a long list of stars swap Europe's top five leagues for the Saudi Pro League – whose influx of quality talent really began with Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr in January.

Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez are among the biggest names to head to the Gulf state in recent months.

Kalidou Koulibaly (top right) is among the new arrivals at Al-Hilal this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should Neymar join them, it will mark the end of an era for PSG – who broke the world transfer record to sign him from Barca six years ago.

The one-time Santos prodigy has made 173 appearances for Les Parisiens, scoring 118 goals.

