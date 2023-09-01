Crystal Palace provoke PSG 'anger' over deadline day deal: report
Crystal Palace and PSG doing business? There's a great deal of anger from the Parisiens' side over a move
Crystal Palace are at the centre of PSG fury, as Deadline Day drama continues.
The Eagles have enjoyed a relatively successful transfer window, managing to retain Michael Olise despite Chelsea interest and managing to sign Dean Henderson towards the end of the window.
But with just Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard in attack, Crystal Palace are looking for another striker.
According to The Telegraph, French champions Paris Saint-Germain are seething that starlet Hugo Ekitike is in talks with the south London outfit.
PSG were hoping to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani for up to €90 million – and as part of the deal, Ekitike was set to go in the opposite direction as a makeweight to replace the World Cup star.
VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?
"Ekitike and his representatives have made it clear he prefers to move to the Premier League and have opened negotiations with Palace who are in the market for a striker," the report states. "PSG sources insist Ekitike has not been given permission to talk to Palace and are acting without consent.
"Discussions are still ongoing with Eintracht and Kolo Muani but that deal, which PSG have chased all summer, is now in jeopardy despite a fee being agreed."
Ekitike has also been linked with West Ham United in recent weeks.
The Frenchman is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt.
More Crystal Palace and PSG stories
Rob Holding is set for Selhurst Park, as Palace improve their defensive depth. Ebere Eze, meanwhile, is on Tottenham's radar.
PSG star Julian Draxler could retire, it has been suggested, while Neymar has left for Saudi Arabia. Kylian Mbappe, however, is back in the fold.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White