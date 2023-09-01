Crystal Palace provoke PSG 'anger' over deadline day deal: report

Crystal Palace are at the centre of PSG fury, as Deadline Day drama continues.

The Eagles have enjoyed a relatively successful transfer window, managing to retain Michael Olise despite Chelsea interest and managing to sign Dean Henderson towards the end of the window.

But with just Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard in attack, Crystal Palace are looking for another striker.

Palace want another striker to compete with Odsonne Edouard (Image credit: PA)

According to The Telegraph, French champions Paris Saint-Germain are seething that starlet Hugo Ekitike is in talks with the south London outfit.

PSG were hoping to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani for up to €90 million – and as part of the deal, Ekitike was set to go in the opposite direction as a makeweight to replace the World Cup star.

VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?

"Ekitike and his representatives have made it clear he prefers to move to the Premier League and have opened negotiations with Palace who are in the market for a striker," the report states. "PSG sources insist Ekitike has not been given permission to talk to Palace and are acting without consent.

"Discussions are still ongoing with Eintracht and Kolo Muani but that deal, which PSG have chased all summer, is now in jeopardy despite a fee being agreed."

Hugo Ekitike has upset Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

Ekitike has also been linked with West Ham United in recent weeks.

The Frenchman is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt.

More Crystal Palace and PSG stories

Rob Holding is set for Selhurst Park, as Palace improve their defensive depth. Ebere Eze, meanwhile, is on Tottenham's radar.

PSG star Julian Draxler could retire, it has been suggested, while Neymar has left for Saudi Arabia. Kylian Mbappe, however, is back in the fold.