PSL recap: Arrows gain ground on Sundowns, AmaZulu move up to third

Lamontville Golden Arrows moved up to second place to close the gap on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while AmaZulu leapfrogged Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United up to third place in the DStv Premiership standings.

Saturday, 3 April:

Swallows FC 1-1 Golden Arrows

A last gasp equaliser by Vuyo Mere saw Swallows FC earn a point after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Golden Arrows at the Dobsonville Stadium.

The Birds maintain their unbeaten run at home but remain in sixth place with 33 points, while Abafana Bes’thende missed out on the chance to move just one point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and remain in second place with 37 points.

Cape Town City 0-0 Baroka

Baroka FC managed to hold off Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium following their 0-0 in a DStv Premiership, which saw Bakgaga climb up to 10th place with 23 points, while the Citizens remain seventh on 27 points.

Maritzburg United 5-1 Chippa United

Maritzburg United claimed a crucial win in their fight against relegation after thrashing Chippa United 5-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

A brace from Thabiso Kutumela and goals by Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Tebogo Tlolane and Jose Ali Meza inspired the Team of Choice to a victory which lifted them to 13th place with 20 points, the Chilli Boys dropped down to 14th on 17 points.

Sunday, 4 April:

Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 TS Galaxy

Bloemfontein Celtic ended their five game winless run in the league following their 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Menzi Masuku bagged a goal and an assist to help Celtic move up to 10th place in the league standings, level on 23 points with Baroka and Kaizer Chiefs, while Galaxy occupies eighth place on the log with 26 point a point behind seventh place Cape Town City.

Black Leopard 0-1 AmaZulu

A 57th minute goal by Siyethemba Sithebe proved to be the difference as AmaZulu secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

The victory saw Usuthu leapfrog Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United and up to third place in the league standings, level on 37 points with second place Golden Arrows, while Lidoda Duvha remain at the foot of the table with 13 points.