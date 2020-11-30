PSL transfer window closes tonight

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) domestic transfer window will close today, 30 November 2020 at midnight.

The transfer window officially opened on 24 September although clubs made deals prior to that, but they will now have less than 24 hours to push through deals before the transfer window closes tonight.

However, the PSL confirmed that the next transfer window will open from 1 February and will close on 1 March 20201.

'The second domestic transfer window will open on 01 February 2021 until 01 March 2021,' the PSL said in an official statement issued this morning

'Due to Covid19 regulations, unfortunately, media will not be allowed inside the PSL offices to cover the transfer window deadline as per norm.

'However, the League will be available for interviews via virtual platforms until midnight today.'