PSV v Wolfsburg: Hecking after consistency

Dieter Hecking wants Wolfsburg to develop consistency and produce a high-quality display in their Champions League encounter with PSV at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday.

Wolfsburg were eliminated from the second round of the DFB-Pokal – the competition they won last season - by Bayern Munich in a 3-1 loss last Tuesday.

However, Hecking's side recovered impressively with Nicklas Bendtner and Julian Draxler on target in a 2-1 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

With just three points separating Group B leaders Wolfsburg from bottom side PSV, the 51-year-old has called upon his team to build on their weekend triumph and consolidate their position at the top.

"It was the right answer to the Bayern game and my players did everything in their power to turn the game in our favour," Hecking said.

"We managed to take the points and everything is fine in the league now and we can build on that.

"Now we need to recover ahead of the match in Eindhoven on Tuesday so that we can put on a top performance there."

Since going down 2-0 to the German side on matchday three, PSV – unbeaten in their last 11 home fixtures in all competitions - have won three consecutive matches and scored 15 times in the process.

Six of those came in the 6-3 victory at De Graafschap on Saturday, but Jeffrey Bruma confessed they have work to do after having a three-goal advantage cancelled out before storming to victory.

"We will analyse it and speak about what can be improved. This cannot happen," he said.

"It was wrong on several fronts. We need to finish better, even though we scored six times.

"The situation will be discussed and then we turn out sights to the home game against Wolfsburg."

Robin Knoche is nearing a return from an ankle injury, while Christian Trasch (thigh) and Max Kruse (hamstring) are expected to miss out for Wolfsburg – in search of their first away win in the competition this season.

Simon Poulsen (knee) is not expected to feature for the Dutch champions but Jetro Willems (knee) and Nikolai Laursen (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Santiago Arias will be available after serving a one-game ban on matchday three.