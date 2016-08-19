Puel: Mourinho will struggle to keep United stars happy

With so many stars at Jose Mourinho's disposal, Southampton manager Claude Puel has questioned how his Manchester United counterpart will keep his players happy at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba - the world's most expensive player - is set to make his long-awaited return for United in Friday's Premier League clash against Southampton after arriving from Italian champions Juventus.

Pogba will bolster a midfield already including Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Michael Carrick, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are all in the starting XI.

Jose Mourinho tells Paul Pogba is ready to play "some minutes" against Southampton on Friday night. August 18, 2016

And as Southampton prepare to face United at Old Trafford, Puel insists Mourinho will have his hands full.

"Pogba has qualities and is a different player who can make a difference in an offensive game and also defensive," Puel said.

"He is always dangerous on the run, but I don't know how his manager can make all these great players work together.

"It is difficult to remain a collective and to have two or three players for every position on the pitch. I'm sure they can be one of the favourites to win the championship. But I hope we can slow them down and take one or all three points from Manchester United.

"The most important thing for us is not to consider them as a great team with great players but to consider them as opponents with good opportunities to make a good game and to make a good result."

Southampton were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford in their opening fixture, while United accounted for Bournemouth 3-1.