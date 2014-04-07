Pulga to replace Lopez at Cagliari

Lopez replaced Pulga in the hot seat July 2013, with the latter dropping down to the role of assistant, but was dismissed after Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Roma.

Pulga was released by the club in February, but now looks set to make a return to the dugout.

"I have sacked Lopez as coach of Cagliari and brought back Pulga," president Cellino is quoted as saying by ANSA.

"It’s an act that I wanted to avoid, but Lopez has forced me into this position, and I am not one to hide."

Cagliari sit 15th in Serie A, seven points clear of the relegation zone.