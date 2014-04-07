Pulga to replace Lopez at Cagliari
Former head coach Ivo Pulga will return as Cagliari boss following the sacking of Diego Lopez, according to president Massimo Cellino.
Lopez replaced Pulga in the hot seat July 2013, with the latter dropping down to the role of assistant, but was dismissed after Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Roma.
Pulga was released by the club in February, but now looks set to make a return to the dugout.
"I have sacked Lopez as coach of Cagliari and brought back Pulga," president Cellino is quoted as saying by ANSA.
"It’s an act that I wanted to avoid, but Lopez has forced me into this position, and I am not one to hide."
Cagliari sit 15th in Serie A, seven points clear of the relegation zone.
