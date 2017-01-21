Pulis backs Berahino to get back on track at Stoke

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has urged departing forward Saido Berahino to focus on his football as he arrives at Stoke City.

Berahino has long been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns, and has made just four Premier League appearances under Pulis this season without finding the net.

However, having now secured a switch to Stoke, Pulis' former club, Berahino can return to form - according to the West Brom boss.

"I wish Saido all the best, he's joined a very good football club," Pulis said after his side's 2-0 win over Sunderland. "Obviously I've got a soft spot for Stoke, and they've got a good player.

"What Saido's got to do is clear his head of all the nonsense that has gone swishing through it over the past six months and get back down to being a professional football player, concentrating on getting himself fit and scoring goals.

"If Stoke can get him to do that, they've got a good player."

And Stoke manager Mark Hughes agrees that it is key the club get Berahino "back on track".

"We are delighted with [the signing]," he told the media after Stoke's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. "The platform we will give him will allow him to get back on track.

"He's obviously stalled for the last 18 months, but he's an outstanding player. He isn't going to start games any time soon, but he can have an impact. He's not unfit, but he's not match fit.

"He plays off the shoulder and more often than not if he gets chances he will take them. We think we will get him back on track and he will be a good player for a long time."