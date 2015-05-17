Pulis eager to keep Berahino

West Brom manager Tony Pulis is desperate to keep Saido Berahino, but admits he is unsure about the striker's future.

Berahino, 21, has scored 12 Premier League goals this season and been regularly linked with a move away from West Brom.

Pulis wants to see the England youth international remain at the club for years to come.

"He has been brilliant this year, I don't know what is going to happen next year," he said.

"I think the kid should stay, I have said that to him. He is enjoying his football right now.

"He has a better rapport with everybody around the football club and is a better lad than when I first walked through the door.

"He is more open, together and integrated in the group. I think he could do with another 10 years at West Bromwich Albion."

Berahino is without a goal since March, with Pulis lamenting the striker's heavy workload.

The former Stoke City manager said Berahino was physically and mentally tired – and he is still due to play at the 2015 Euro Under-21s Championship.

"I am more concerned about the amount of the games he has played. Saturday at Newcastle, we gave him a little bit of a rest," Pulis said.

"The lad has played and been involved in more games this year than he has ever been involved in. It has been a little bit of a drain for him in some respects. He is also going to be playing in the Euros this summer.

"But he trained Thursday, after we gave the lads a couple of days off, and was very good.

"It is a not a physical burn-out, it is a mental burn-out as much as anything else."