Pulis extends contract with West Brom

Tony Pulis has signed a new contract with West Brom, the club have confirmed.

The 59-year-old has extended his deal to stay on as head coach until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Pulis, whose contract was set to expire next year, is happy to have reached an agreement ahead of what he expects to be a difficult campaign.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract because it continues the stability within the club, which is essential for its progress," he told West Brom's official website.

"I've said all along that we are in a building phase which requires a step-by-step process. I think we've seen an improvement all across the club in recent seasons and we must continue that in what is such a tough, tough league.

"We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world.

TP: "It's been going on for a while. It's lovely to get the new contract settled. We need to keep trying to push the club forward" August 11, 2017

"Neither can we underestimate how difficult that is. You only have to look at the Championship in recent years to remind yourself how many clubs have fallen through the hoop and how many sets of supporters would love to be where we are now.

"We must never take that for granted and continue to commit every ounce of our energy to keeping our club in the division every club in the country wants to be in.

"Managing outside the seven or eight in the Premier League is a tough job but it's one I still relish and enjoy. It's a great challenge but it's important that we maintain stability to tackle it.

"As for the season ahead, we of course want to improve our Premier League challenge and do everything we can to make a strong challenge in at least one of the major cup competitions."