Pulis eyeing 'five or six' signings despite West Brom's impressive season

Tony Pulis has urged West Brom to keep pushing in the off-season despite a strong campaign, insisting he needs "at least five or six" new signings.

West Brom are chasing a club-record Premier League points total as they lie eighth in the table, but Pulis is adamant they must keep moving forward.

While his side have enjoyed an impressive season, the West Brom manager is eyeing a number of new recruits "all over the pitch".

"We need at least five or six players to come in and improve the club," Pulis told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Southampton on Saturday.

"That's the aim and it's not just one position. We have to keep pushing on. There's definitely areas we have to strengthen - and that's all over the pitch, not just in one place."

Pulis is hopeful that West Brom's league position will help to attract players, insisting any signings must be "good characters" while adding more quality.

"Money is still the main reason why most players move, but [finishing high up the table] helps," he continued.

"We know what we want. Whether we can get it or fill those slots with the players we want is another thing.

"The important thing is not just getting good players in, but getting good characters and the right types of player in.

"We want people to come in and work as hard as the players here and give us a bit more quality. It's such a small pool we're fishing in that it can be very difficult and very draining.

"But I've been in this position before and you've got to do your best to get the best you can afford."