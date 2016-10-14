Pulis hails Chadli ahead of Tottenham test

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has praised the way Nacer Chadli has adapted to life at the club ahead of Saturday's clash with former club Tottenham.

The Belgium international left Spurs for West Brom in August in order to get more playing time, having made just 10 Premier League starts last season.

And he has made a fine start to his career at The Hawthorns, scoring three goals in four league games.

"Nacer has done well," Pulis said at a media conference.

"We have been really pleased with him. Not just with how he has played but also with the way he has mixed with the group.

"Nacer has a good manner about him and the group look up to him. Let's hope he keeps scoring goals."

Tottenham are unbeaten in the league this season and sit a point behind leaders Manchester City - who they beat 2-0 last time out - in second.

"Spurs did not get over the line last year but that will make them more determined," Pulis said of West Brom's opposition.

"They are a good, young side and it will be tough. [Mauricio] Pochettino's teams are well coached. They work up and down the pitch exceptionally well. They have got real talent.

"Everything is results-based in our industry. Mauricio has done really well at Southampton and Spurs."