Pulis: McManaman not only West Brom target

Tony Pulis is keen to strengthen his West Brom squad during the transfer window, with Callum McManaman just one of several targets he is eyeing.

The Wigan forward has been linked with a move to The Hawthorns in recent days, with reports suggesting West Brom's bid had been rejected by the Championship club.

Having watched his side struggle to create chances in their goalless draw with Everton on Monday, Pulis admitted McManaman was one of a group of players he was looking at.

However, the 57-year-old said McManaman - who has scored five goals in 22 league appearances this season - was not the only player the club had enquired about since his arrival on January 1.

"We've had bids for three or four players," he said. "You put them in and see what the clubs want.

"It's not just him [McManaman], there's three or four other people we've asked and enquired about.

"Then we'll take a view about value for money and what is right for us.

"Some have been turned down, some are going to come back to us, some are negotiating, we'll take a view then when we're in a position to assess what we've got and what we haven't got."

West Brom, who failed to register a shot on target at Goodison Park, sit in 14th place in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone.