Pulis slams transfer window amid Berahino saga

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis hit out at the transfer window system after leaving Saido Berahino out of the squad for their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

Berahino, the subject of a rejected bid from Tottenham earlier this week, did not feature against the Premier League champions at The Hawthorns on Sunday amid talk of an impending exit from West Brom.

Asked about the striker after the game, Pulis said: "Why are we talking about Saido? We're talking about Saido because of the transfer window.

"The transfer window is absolutely ridiculous, for the transfer window to be going through the start of the season I find absolutely ridiculous.

"Everybody here should be talking about the game and this wouldn't be an issue. Saido's a great lad, it happens where it can be disruptive and it has been disruptive.

"I had a good chat with him yesterday [Saturday] he's fine, there's no problems but it's the transfer window that causes the problems.

"Why we can't have a system where it just finishes and then the season starts and we just talk about football, I don't know.

"He's a young lad and he needs to be protected.

"There's loads of stuff going on in his mind and loads of people saying things and doing things, not just one club but about 15 clubs.

"The kid shouldn't have this problem, nobody should have this problem. Season's started, get on with your football, get on with concentrating on your football."

West Brom spurned an early chance to score as James Morrison missed a 14th-minute penalty before the visitors went 2-0 to the good.

Debutant Pedro broke the deadlock and set Diego Costa up for Chelsea's second before Morrison pulled one back.

Cesar Azpilicueta made it 3-1 and, although Morrison scored a second after John Terry had been sent off, Chelsea held on for all three points.

On his side's display, the Welshman added: "The goals we've conceded have been disappointing.

"You have to be very resolute when you haven't got the ball and have that flair when you have got the ball. I thought we got 50 per cent of it right.

"We looked good in possession and we looked like we were going to create opportunities and chances but we've got to be more resolute."