Pulis still looking to add five signings

Tony Pulis is looking to add five players to his West Brom squad before the end of the transfer window.

West Brom slumped to their first defeat of the Premier League campaign as they let a one-goal lead - given to them early on by Gareth McAuley - slip at The Hawthorns, goals from Kevin Mirallas and Gareth Barry securing Ronald Koeman's first victory as Everton manager.

And Pulis has again emphasised the need to reinforce his injury-hit squad, with Chinese billionaire Guochuan Lai, who was at the match on Saturday, having recently agreed a deal to buy the club.

"We need five players. Whether we will get them or not we will see," said Pulis, who added that he was impressed by his side's display despite the result.

"We're playing well and creating, but it's not just the chances that we're missing, we're getting into the final third and picking the wrong pass, so it's just that bit of extra quality needed.

"Everton had players like [Romelu] Lukaku to bring on and I think if you look at who they've brought in they're going to be wanting to be a top-six side this year.

"I thought we did really well in the first half, and I was pleased for the players. But then with their first goal, we concede possession on the half-way line and the next time we touch it it's in the back of the net.

"But I can't criticise the players, even in the second half. Everton were much more into it with Lukaku and [Yannick] Bolasie and [Ashley] Williams coming on, but the lads still kept trying and having a go and you're hoping something will drop for you in the end, but it didn't."