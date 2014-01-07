Pulis: Zaha not keen on Palace loan return

Zaha – who joined the Premier League champions from Palace last January for a reported £10million fee, rising to £15million pending add-ons – was initially loaned back to the Selhurst Park outfit until the end of last term.

And with the 21-year-old having made just two Premier League appearances for United this season, a loan switch back to Palace has been mooted.

But while Zaha appears set to move out temporarily, it will not be to Palace, with Pulis confirming that the player is not interested in returning to London.

"We've spoken to (United boss) David Moyes about Zaha and I don't think he's too keen on him coming back to London," Pulis told talkSPORT.

"It's not a problem for us, he's a Manchester United player.

"We don't think it's a goer, although we were very keen if there was a possibility to take him on."

Pulis remains confident that he will still be able to bring in other attacking reinforcements during the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his squad.

"There are irons in other fires and we're working hard to bring other players in," he added.

"It's what we need to do. I said when I came here that this window was important.

"If we can have a good window, that gives us a better opportunity of staying up."