Pulisic not interested in Bayern move

Christian Pulisic is adamant he will not follow the trend set by Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels and leave Borussia Dortmund for Bayern Munich.

Pulisic has established himself in the Dortmund first team after a breakthrough campaign in 2015-16, the American scoring five goals and recording 13 assists in 43 outings last term.

The 18-year-old is considered one of the brightest prospects in European football and that has naturally attracted interest.

Liverpool attempted to take him to Anfield ahead of the 2016-17 campaign but were unable to agree a deal with Dortmund.

All too often the club have seen their top stars leave for Bundesliga rivals Bayern, but Pulisic has no intention of treading that well-worn path.

"No, that I could not do," he told Penn Live. "I can't say that, but nah.

"When I was little I wanted to play in the Premier League but now that I'm in the Bundesliga I'm not planning on a move because that's what I want to do.

"I'm really happy there and I'm just kind of going with the flow and I'm happy with it."