PUMA x BALR. collection reimagines Man City, Dortmund, Marseille and AC Milan kits in black

PUMA has followed the recently released PUMA x BALR. capsule, featuring the FUTURE 6.1 football boot, Future Rider Lifestyle shoe and apparel collection with reimagined fresh takes on AC Milan, Manchester City, Olympique de Marseille and Borussia Dortmund jerseys.

The PUMA x BALR. collection features BALR. interpretations of each club’s jersey, integrating the iconic home kit colors of each club into the stylish black jerseys. The collection is crafted using premium materials and unique designs, featuring hexagonal patterns bespoke to each jersey based on BALR.’s iconic branding, referencing the pattern found on footballs and football nets.

BALR. is known for its premium fashion, travel products and accessories, inspired by the lifestyle of professional football players. The PUMA x BALR. jersey collection combines the best of both brands, blending football performance and fashion into a sleek street-ready collection that bridges the intersection of football, culture and lifestyle.

The PUMA x BALR. collection is available from December 1st at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers worldwide.