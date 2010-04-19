Putin gives green light for Russia World Cup bid

"Vladimir Putin has personally signed all governmental guarantees that are requested as per the FIFA Bidding Agreement, since the full cooperation of the government of the host country is indispensable for the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup," the organisers said in a statement.

"The guarantees apply to a wide range of relevant issues such as security, tax and customs breaks, entry rules for athletes, referees and fans, intellectual property and its protection, and the construction of new stadiums... with the support of the Russian government 10 new World Cup-specific stadiums will be built."

Putin oversaw progress on the guarantees at last month's government meeting in Moscow.

The Russian delegation, headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, will submit the official bid book to FIFA President Sepp Blatter in Zurich on May 14.

