Qatar chief has sympathy for European clubs

A recommendation was made last month to hold the 2022 showpiece in November and December in order to avoid the soaring temperatures in the traditional months of June and July.

Such a shift would cause great logistical headaches for the domestic leagues around the world and Al Thawadi understands their concerns.

"In relation to the European clubs, in the end we have sympathy for everybody," he said.

"There will be people that are with the decision, but there are other people who will not necessarily agree with the decision, and I understand their positions as well.

"But again, we've always been very clear. Whatever the international football community decides, we're in support of it.

"The decision was made, and the recommendation came from six FIFA confederations. There have been pillars of the football community as well that have supported that decision."