Qatar names directors for 2022 World Cup

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the ruler of Qatar, named the board through an official decree.

Qatar's Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and head of Qatar's Olympic Committee, is chairman of the board, while his brother and former Crown Prince Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is the ruler's Personal Representative, is the deputy chairman.

Another son of the ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, who was chairman of the Qatar bid committee, has been named a board member along with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabor Al-Thani and Minister of Economy and Finance Youssuf Kamal.

Minister of Municipality and Urban Planning Abdurrahman bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al-Thani and Director-General of the General Secretariat for Development and Planning Sheikh Hamad bin Jabor bin Jassim Al-Thani were also included.

The board has been authorised to form a wider Local Organising Committee and other sub-committees.