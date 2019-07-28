QPR sign Hugill on season-long loan

QPR have signed West Ham striker Jordan Hugill on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old found opportunities hard to come by at the Hammers after making the step up from Preston in January 2018.

Hugill told the club’s official website: “I’m ready to go. I want to get my head down and make my mark here, which is something I need to do for my career.

“The gaffer (Mark Warburton) knows exactly what I’m about. He sees me as a perfect fit for his team and, as soon as I met him, he had me straight away.

“He’s a brilliant man and I’m happy to come to QPR and help the club.”

Boss Mark Warburton added: “Jordan is someone who really can lead the line.

“We’ve had to be patient and wait for the right forwards to come along. It’s been great to bring Jan Mlakar in from Brighton, who is a younger striker, and Jordan is a more senior player given his experience in this division.

“He arrives with real quality and, alongside Jan, I’m hopeful we have a potent attacking force now.”