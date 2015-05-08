QPR will not hurry Ferdinand return

QPR head coach Chris Ramsey says the club will not push Rio Ferdinand into making a return following the recent death of his wife Rebecca.

The former England defender confirmed news of his partner's passing following a short battle with cancer in a statement on the club's official website last Saturday.

And Ramsey says any decision over a comeback for Ferdinand will be left to the player himself.

"We're not going to push anything or even mention it to him," he said. "Some things are greater than your job.

"If he decides to come back and train and make himself available, then he'll be in contention to be picked."

Asked whether Ferdinand might have played his last game for QPR, Ramsey added: "I'm not really even think about that.

"From his point of view, he's probably thinking about how he's going to move on with the rest of his life at this moment in time."