Queiroz questions how referee can sleep at night

Williams was under the spotlight after Iran's thrilling penalty shootout defeat to Iraq in the Asian Cup quarter-final on Friday, with the official sending Mehrdad Pooladi off in bizarre circumstances shortly before half-time.

The referee appeared to forget he had already cautioned Pooladi and, following an incident with Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan Hachim, dismissed the defender after being reminded by Iraq's players of the previous booking.

Despite playing over 75 minutes with 10 men, Iran managed to draw 3-3 before being beaten on penalties.

And Queiroz - who was fined after criticising Williams earlier in the Asian Cup - has decided to bite his tongue this time around.

"I don't have any comments about Mr Williams," said the former Real Madrid boss "Because, if I make comments today, I finish my career.

"And I don't think, after 34 years of my career, I deserve to finish here through the comments.

"You can imagine how I feel, but I cannot express how I feel.

"Because if I do tell the truth... they come and punish me and I finish my career.

"Can he sleep tonight? Can he? I don't know, it's just a question."