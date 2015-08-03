Rafael set for Lyon move

Rafael da Silva looks set to swap Manchester United for Lyon, after the Ligue 1 club's president confirmed a move is in the works.

The Brazilian has made 170 appearances for United since moving to Old Trafford alongside twin brother Fabio in 2008, although a string of injuries limited him to just 10 Premier League outings last term.

With Italy international Matteo Darmian joining United over the close-season, Rafael's chances of first-team action at Old Trafford appeared slim, and he has been linked with a host of European clubs, with Lyon seemingly jumping to the head of the queue.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas posted on Twitter: "Raphael (sic) has arrived. We are waiting on an agreement with Manchester U for the transfer."