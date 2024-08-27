Raheem Sterling to make Chelsea pay for first team exclusion: report

By
published

Raheem Sterling will hold out on a move away from Chelsea - if they don't meet his demands

COLUMBUS, OHIO - AUGUST 03: Raheem Sterling #7 of Chelsea plays in a pre-season match against Manchester City at Ohio Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling is set to demand a substantial pay-off from Chelsea to leave the club this summer, after being left out of Enzo Maresca's plans.

After being excluded from the first team squad for their opening match of the Premier League season against Manchester City, Sterling's No.7 shirt was then given to new signing Pedro Neto. He hasn't been awared a new number. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 