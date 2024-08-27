Raheem Sterling to make Chelsea pay for first team exclusion: report

Raheem Sterling is set to demand a substantial pay-off from Chelsea to leave the club this summer, after being left out of Enzo Maresca's plans.

After being excluded from the first team squad for their opening match of the Premier League season against Manchester City, Sterling's No.7 shirt was then given to new signing Pedro Neto. He hasn't been awared a new number.

In the past few days, reports have since linked him with a move to Manchester United, though it seems as if Sterling is set to hold out at Chelsea while financial matters are addressed.

VIDEO: Why Joao Felix To Chelsea SHOULDN'T Work... But Does

According to The Telegraph, Sterling wants to resolve his contractural situation at Chelsea before considering a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer - which could involve a hefty pay-off from the Blues.

Sterling earns a reported £325,000-per-week at Chelsea, and still has three years remaining on his contract at the club. It is unlikely that any side in the Premier League - where he would prefer to stay and play his football - will stump up a similar salary for the 29-year-old, leaving both Sterling and Chelsea in a stand-off.

But, if he stays at Chelsea for the duration of his contract, Sterling will pocket over £48m - a figure the Blues certainly won't want to pay for someone who isn't featuring at all in the first team. Before taking a pay-cut at his next club, Sterling could demand to be paid a certain amount of the wages he is owed by Chelsea over the next few years as a result.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sterling looks destined to depart (Image credit: Getty Images)

Either way, Chelsea are set to lose a serious amount of money on a player they paid Manchester City £50m for just two years ago.

While Transfermarkt values the England international at £30m, the fact Chelsea will be so desperate to sell him this summer could see other clubs attempt to take advantage of the situation with cut-price offers.

Since being omitted from the Chelsea first team, Sterling has been training away from the club in a bid to remain fit ahead of potentially securing a move in the final few days of the transfer window.

Sterling training (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Raheem Sterling and Chelsea stories

Raheem Sterling knows transfer priority as Chelsea spell looks to be numbered: report

Alan Shearer provides mysterious clue regarding the future of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling