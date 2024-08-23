Raheem Sterling knows transfer priority as Chelsea spell looks to be numbered: report

Raheem Sterling wants to get back into the England team

Raheem Sterling has made his priorities clear amid transfer interest with his days at Chelsea seemingly numbered.

The 29-year-old’s representatives issued a statement saying they would seek talks with the Chelsea hierarchy after he was left out of the matchday squad to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The winger was subsequently omitted again for Chelsea’s Conference League qualifier against Swiss side Servette, prompting yet more speculation about exactly where his future might lie.

Raheem Sterling would turn down Saudi Arabia move

Aston Villa are reportedly keen to take Sterling to Villa Park, and would be able to offer Sterling Champions League football having finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season. Crystal Place have also been touted as a possible destination.

The Daily Mail write that Sterling’s £325,000 per week wages are unlikely to be matched anywhere except Saudi Arabia

However, in keeping with their reporting of a potential exit for Sterling earlier this year, the Mail also indicate that he would be unwilling to move there as he is keen to remain based in London.

Raheem Sterling has not played for England since the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sterling has 82 caps for England but has not represented his country since the 2022 World Cup and is said to be determined to force his way back into the international setup after being left at home for Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s departure from the manager’s job may present Sterling with the opportunity to make a fresh start for the Three Lions, particularly if he is able to get the right move this summer.

Lee Carsley is currently in interim charge of the national team as the FA set about finding a permanent successor for Southgate.

