Rami called up by France following Varane injury

Adil Rami has been called up to the France squad following a thigh injury sustained by Raphael Varane, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

Real Madrid announced on Sunday Varane had suffered a grade two muscle tear in his left thigh, but no timeframe on his recovery was supplied by the club.

The injury will reportedly keep him out of Saturday's Champions League final against rivals Atletico Madrid in Milan.

France coach Didier Deschamps has subsequently summoned Rami in a move that does not bode well for Varane's chances of competing in the European Championship on home soil.

24 - Raphaël Varane has played France's last 24 games, best current run. Snag.May 22, 2016

However, no decision on the 23-year-old's place in the squad will be made until further news on his condition is received.

"Following the injury to Raphael Varane and awaiting additional information on the medical status of the Real Madrid defender, Didier Deschamps has called up Adil Rami, who will join the France team on Tuesday night at Clairefontaine," an FFF statement read.

Sevilla centre-back Rami started the Europa League triumph over Liverpool last week and the Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

He was not included in Deschamps' initial 23-man squad, nor named as one of the eight players on standby.

Rami could feature in the friendlies against Cameroon and Scotland before France begin their Euro 2016 campaign against Romania in Paris on June 10.