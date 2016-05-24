Rami replaces injured Varane in France's Euro 2016 squad

Raphael Varane's hopes of playing at Euro 2016 are over after France coach Didier Deschamps opted to replace the injured defender with Adil Rami.

Sevilla centre-back Rami was called up on Monday as cover for Real Madrid man Varane, who suffered a thigh tear over the weekend.

However, Deschamps has now opted to cut his losses on Varane, who also looks certain to miss his club's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Rami, who has not played for France since June 2013 and was not even included among France's eight standby players after Deschamps named his initial 23-man squad, is the beneficiary of Varane's misfortune.

The 30-year-old was a key member of the Sevilla side that won the Europa League and reached the Copa del Rey final, where they were beaten by Barcelona.