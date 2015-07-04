Ramos: I am not negotiating with anyone

Sergio Ramos has added to the intrigue surrounding his proposed move from Real Madrid to Manchester United by insisting that he is not currently in negotiations with any club.

Reports had suggested that the Old Trafford outfit were poised to part with around £32 million to bring the much-decorated Spanish defender to the Premier League as early as next week.

But when asked about his future while attending a wedding in Seville, the 29-year-old claimed that no talks of any sort were currently underway.

"I am not negotiating with anyone," he said, before refusing to be drawn on whether he will be staying at Real Madrid.

His ambiguous response suggests that he is also not discussing a contract renewal at the Santiago Bernabeu and will therefore do little to dampen speculation that one of Real's favourite sons will not be extending his 10-year stint with the Liga giants.

Ramos signed a lucrative six-year deal with Real back in July 2011, but unlike team-mates Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema, failed to secure a contract extension in the wake of last year's Decima triumph.

Both the British and Spanish media have claimed that United boss Louis van Gaal remains intent on securing Ramos' services and will only allow goalkeeper David de Gea to join Real if his Spain team-mate moves in the opposite direction.