Ramos: I'll sleep better if Barcelona lose

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hopes Barcelona lose in the Champions League so he can "sleep more easily".

Madrid booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win at Napoli on Tuesday completing a 6-2 aggregate success.

Fellow LaLiga giants and fierce rivals Barca are facing a last-16 exit, trailing Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 ahead of their second leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Ramos would love to see Luis Enrique's men depart, saying: "I'll be happier if Barcelona lose.

"I'll sleep more easily."

Ramos inspired Madrid's victory at Napoli, scoring his side's equaliser on the night before a possible second was credited as a Dries Mertens own goal.

Alvaro Morata completed the win, which came after Mertens had put the hosts ahead in the first half.

Madrid and Barca are also locked in a tight battle for LaLiga, with the latter a point clear but having played a game more.