Ramos keen on United switch - Calderon

Amid increasing speculation over the future of Sergio Ramos, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has claimed the defender wants to leave the club for Manchester United.

Spain international Ramos is a reported target for United boss Louis van Gaal, as rumours continue to link goalkeeper David de Gea with a move in the opposite direction to join Real.

And Calderon, president of Real between 2006 and 2009, says Ramos is keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

Calderon told BBC Sport: "I know Sergio has told the general manager to listen to offers they get from Manchester United.

"He only wants to go to United."

Reports have suggested Ramos is seeking to capitalise on the uncertainty over his future by securing an improved contract at Real.

However, Calderon added: "Things are in a very bad situation. As time has gone on, things have not only not improved, they have got worse.

"Now it is not a question of money. It is a lack of affection the player is feeling from Real Madrid."